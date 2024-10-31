NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Cooper Kupp, Dre Greenlaw, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) is getting closer to returning but wouldn’t put a timeline on his availability.

“I think Dre is getting close,” Shanahan said via 49ersWebZone. “I don’t want to put a timetable on it. I’d probably be surprised [if it was] right after the bye week, but I do think after that, it’ll be close to being week-to-week, which means, if everything goes right, that’ll be a sooner week than later week for whatever diagnosis that is.”

Rams

When examining the trade market, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes it now appears that WR Cooper Kupp is unlikely to be traded following Los Angeles’ pair of wins putting them back into contention in the NFC West.

However, Graziano points out that HC Sean McVay recently announced they gave CB Tre'Davious White permission to seek a trade.

