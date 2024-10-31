NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Cooper Kupp, Dre Greenlaw, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) is getting closer to returning but wouldn’t put a timeline on his availability.
“I think Dre is getting close,” Shanahan said via 49ersWebZone. “I don’t want to put a timetable on it. I’d probably be surprised [if it was] right after the bye week, but I do think after that, it’ll be close to being week-to-week, which means, if everything goes right, that’ll be a sooner week than later week for whatever diagnosis that is.”
- When taking a look at under-the-radar trade candidates, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes Patriots DT Davon Godchaux could be a candidate for the 49ers given New England is moving players.
- 49ers GM John Lynch said there is “nothing imminent” regarding any possible trades ahead of the deadline, per Cam Inman.
- The 49ers worked out three punters this week including Pressley Harvin, Pat O’Donnell and Ty Zentner, per Aaron Wilson.
Rams
- When examining the trade market, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes it now appears that WR Cooper Kupp is unlikely to be traded following Los Angeles’ pair of wins putting them back into contention in the NFC West.
- However, Graziano points out that HC Sean McVay recently announced they gave CB Tre’Davious White permission to seek a trade.
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said WR D.K. Metcalf (knee) did not practice on Wednesday but is optimistic about his availability for Week 9 against the Rams, via Michael-Shawn Dugar.
- Macdonald said they are managing DE Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder) workload in practice this week but expect him to play in Sunday’s game, while TE George Fant (knee) will ramp up this week and could play as well, via John Boyle.
- Macdonald said OL Anthony Bradford will start at right guard, via Bob Condotta. He had been platooning with third-round G Christian Haynes for most of the season.
- The Seahawks worked out LB Michael Dowell this week, per Aaron Wilson.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!