NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner was frustrated with the way the team closed out the game and allowed Dallas to have a chance at taking the lead.

“I was frustrated obviously we made it a game when it didn’t need it to be, especially defensively,” Warner said, via PFT. “Freebies, they didn’t have to earn it. 88 [Lamb] is wide open, their best player. We can’t let that happen. We put ourselves in that situation so we had to get ourselves out. It was about going out there and finishing the game and we did that.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said WR Deebo Samuel will be day-to-day with an injury to his ribs and an oblique strain. He will be re-evaluated after the bye. (Matt Barrows)

Shanahan said RB Christian McCaffrey will "hit it hard" this week with the hopes of returning to practice next week: "He's had no setbacks so it looks like we're on track, but he's going to hit it hard this week while we're gone and simulate some practice stuff for himself. As long as it all goes good, hopefully we'll get him back in practice next week." (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Arizona improved to 4-4 with a road win over the Dolphins in Week 8, capped off by a game-winning drive led by QB Kyler Murray. Cardinals TE Trey McBride said great things about Murray and loves how he leads their team.

“The guy’s a great leader,” McBride said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “He’s an elite athlete, a guy who’s had a lot of success in his life. Heisman winner. The guy’s a freak. Just to have him on our team, to know that he can extend plays at any time, he’s been great. This year has been awesome. He’s bringing everybody around, leading the team the right way. I love the guy. I’m willing to go to war with him every week. He’s my quarterback. … I’m very proud of him.”

McBride also praised WR Marvin Harrison Jr., who went for 111 yards and a touchdown in the win.

“The confidence in Marvin is through the roof. He’s such a great player, great pro. Kyler has that confidence in him, I think the whole team does as well. What a great opportunity for him to have that big catch in the corner of the end zone and then help us march down to win the game. I’m just so proud of him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DL Derick Hall said there’s no bad blood between him and DL Jarran Reed after a fight ensued between the two following a costly penalty.

“We told each other we love each other,” Hall said, via PFT. “There’s no bad blood.”

Hall explained that Reed was telling him to play smarter.

“He loves the game,” Hall said of Reed. “I love the game. In that moment things got heated. He’s a leader and he’s the leader of our group. When stuff hits the fan, you have to lean on all the guys and maybe we both could have done some things a bit better.”