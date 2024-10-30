Seahawks Signing LB Michael Dowell To PS

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they are signing LB Michael Dowell to their practice squad and released OLB Jamie Sheriff to make room.

The following is a current list reflecting Seattle’s practice squad:

RB George Holani (Injured)

DE DeVere Levelston

TE Tyler Mabry

LB Patrick O’Connell

WR Cody White

CB Josh Jobe

OLB Tyreke Smith

CB Faion Hicks

QB Jaren Hall

DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)

WR Miles Boykin

RB Brittain Brown

DT Quinton Bohanna

OT Jason Peters

G McClendon Curtis

DB Damarion Williams

DB Ty Okada

LB Michael Dowell

Dowell went undrafted out of Miami of Ohio during the 2024 draft and wound up catching on with the Bengals. He originally began his college career at Michigan State.

He was among the Bengals final roster cuts and wound up catching on with the Seahawks practice squad afterward.

Dowell has yet to appear in an NFL game.