Seahawks Signing LB Michael Dowell To PS

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they are signing LB Michael Dowell to their practice squad and released OLB Jamie Sheriff to make room.
The following is a current list reflecting Seattle’s practice squad:
- RB George Holani (Injured)
- DE DeVere Levelston
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- WR Cody White
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- CB Faion Hicks
- QB Jaren Hall
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu (International)
- WR Miles Boykin
- RB Brittain Brown
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- OT Jason Peters
- G McClendon Curtis
- DB Damarion Williams
- DB Ty Okada
- LB Michael Dowell
Dowell went undrafted out of Miami of Ohio during the 2024 draft and wound up catching on with the Bengals. He originally began his college career at Michigan State.
He was among the Bengals final roster cuts and wound up catching on with the Seahawks practice squad afterward.
Dowell has yet to appear in an NFL game.
