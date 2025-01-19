Rapoport: Would Be Surprise If Cowboys Formally Interviewed Colorado HC Deion Sanders

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and Colorado HC Deion Sanders do not have a formal interview scheduled yet, and Rapoport adds he would be surprised if that changes.

Still, Rapoport says Sanders and the Cowboys will continue to be a source of speculation until either he signs a new deal with Colorado or the Cowboys hire a different coach.

Dallas would need to get formal permission from Colorado to interview Sanders, though he and owner Jerry Jones have reportedly discussed the job informally already.

There are conflicting schools of thought on whether Sanders is a serious candidate for Dallas, or whether this is part of an effort by Sanders to gain leverage in contract talks with Colorado.

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 13-12 including a 9-4 record in 2024.

We will have more on Sanders and the Cowboys’ head coaching search as it becomes available.