Rashee Rice Sued In Civil Court For Domestic Violence

According to TMZ, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice‘s ex-girlfriend has filed a lawsuit that accuses the receiver of choking, strangling, scratching, hitting, and headbutting her over a span from December 2023 to July 2025.

TMZ writes that Rice’s ex, Dacoda Jones, also claims that she was subject to “other violent and abusive behaviors,” which included Rice throwing objects at her, punching walls, and breaking furniture.

Jones claims Rice caused “bleeding, swelling, bruising, and other pain and physical injury to her neck, face, mouth, arms, legs, chest, and shoulder.”

TMZ writes that Jones is seeking over $1 million in her lawsuit, but an exact amount isn’t specified.

Last month, Jones posted photos on her Instagram account that show bruises and wounds on different parts of her body, alleging multiple years of abuse. At the time, the Chiefs announced in a statement that they are aware of domestic violence allegations against Rice

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time,” wrote the Chiefs, per Nate Taylor of ESPN.

Rice, 25, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2025, Rice appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 receptions on 78 targets for 571 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.