Ravens Activate OL Ben Cleveland From Non-Football Injury List

The Baltimore Ravens officially activated OL Ben Cleveland from the non-football injury list on Monday.

Cleveland, 23, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland is in the second year of his four-year deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842.

In 2021, Cleveland appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and made four starts at guard.