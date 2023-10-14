Ravens Activate RB Keaton Mitchell From IR

The Baltimore Ravens officially activated RB Keaton Mitchell from injured reserve on Saturday.

We have activated RB Keaton Mitchell. https://t.co/se87GHvZTk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 14, 2023

Mitchell, 21, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

During his college career, Mitchell recorded 463 rushing attempts for 3,027 yards (6.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns, to go along with 60 receptions for 580 yards (9.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Mitchell as it becomes available.