Ravens Activate Three Players From COVID List, Including QB Tyler Huntley

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have activated QB Tyler Huntley, DT Justin Madubuike, and S Tony Jefferson from the COVID-19 list.

Huntley, 23, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing Lamar Jackson.

In 2021, Huntley has appeared in four games for the Ravens, completing 68.8 percent of his passes to go with 743 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 29 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns.