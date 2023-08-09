Ravens Activate WR Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday they have activated WR Rashod Bateman from the PUP list.

Bate is back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ToplhaxtEZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 9, 2023

He was placed on the list at the start of training camp as he worked his way back from offseason foot surgery.

Bateman, 23, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. He signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Bateman appeared in six games for the Ravens and caught 15 of 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns.