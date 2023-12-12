Ravens Activating CB Damarion Williams

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens plan to activate CB Damarion Williams from injured reserve.

He has already been designated to return from IR, and Zrebiec notes the Ravens have an open roster spot still.

Williams, 25, transferred to Houston after two years playing at the community college level and was a three-year starter, earning honorable mention all-conference in 2020. He was voted a team captain his final two years.

The Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,164,338 that includes a signing bonus of $504,338.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.