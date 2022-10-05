Ravens Activating RB Gus Edwards From PUP List, Signing WR Bailey Gaither To PS

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that RB Gus Edwards is being activated from the physically unable to perform list and that the team is signing WR Bailey Gaither to their practice squad.

Edwards, 25, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension this summer.

In 2020, Edwards appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and rushed for 723 yards on 144 carries (5 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 129 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.