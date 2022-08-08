Ravens Activating RB J.K. Dobbins From PUP List

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are activating RB J.K. Dobbins from the PUP list today.

Schefter adds Dobbins is on track to be ready to play in the Ravens’ Week 1 game against the Jets.

He’s recovering from a torn ACL and other damage in a significant knee injury suffered during the preseason last year.

There have been some questions about Dobbins’ readiness, just because of how severe the injury was. This is a promising step forward, however.

Dobbins, 23, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He signed a a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

In 2020, Dobbins appeared in 15 games for the Ravens, recording 134 rushing attempts for 805 yards (6.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 120 yards.