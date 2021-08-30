Ravens Activating TE Nick Boyle From PUP List

According to Field Yates, the Ravens are activating TE Nick Boyle from the PUP list.

Had Boyle remained on the list, he would have been out the first six weeks of the season.

He’s still expected to miss some time but this is an indication the Ravens expect him back early in the season.

Boyle, 27, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two year extension worth a max of $13 million.

In 2020, Boyle appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 14 passes for 113 yards receiving and two touchdowns.