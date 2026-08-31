Ravens Added K Jake Moody To Practice Squad

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have signed K Jake Moody to the practice squad.

Baltimore held off on adding competition for K Tyler Loop this whole summer, but now they’re at minimum taking a look at Moody.

He lost his starting job in Washington to UDFA rookie K Drew Stevens this past month.

Moody, 26, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

He was in the third year of that deal when San Francisco waived him after just one game. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad but was signed to the Commanders’ active roster in November 2025.

Washington then re-signed Moody to a one-year deal this offseason but waived him again in August.

In 2025, Moody appeared in nine games for the 49ers, Bears and Commanders. He made 19 of 23 field goals and 15 of 16 extra point attempts.