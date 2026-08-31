Ravens Added Three More To PS Including OLB Adisa Isaac

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have re-signed OLB Adisa Isaac, OLB Kaimon Rucker and C Nick Dawkins to the practice squad.

Combined with other moves, the Ravens are about halfway through filling out their 16-player practice squad.

Isaac, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,648,034 contract that includes a $927,660 signing bonus and was set to carry a $1,540,373 cap figure for the 2026 season when the Ravens waived him during roster cuts.

In 2024, Isaac appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defense.

For more, check out our NFL Practice Squad Tracker.