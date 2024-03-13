Ravens Agree To Reworked Deal With LT Ronnie Stanley

Jeremy Fowler reports the Ravens and LT Ronnie Stanley have agreed to a reworked contract.
Stanley was due $15 million in 2024 and now plays on less in base pay and his $26.2 million cap hit will be reduced.
Stanley, 29, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.
He was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million for the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract during the offseason. His deal is now being reworked once again by Baltimore.
In 2023, Stanley appeared in and started 13 games for the Ravens at left tackle.
