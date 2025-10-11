Ravens Announce Four Moves, Elevate QB Tyler Huntley

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves for their Week 6 on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Ravens elevated QB Tyler Huntley and S Keondre Jackson to their active roster.

and S to their active roster. Ravens signed DT C.J. Okoye to their active roster.

to their active roster. Ravens waived S Reuben Lowery.

There has been some talk about Huntley possibly getting a start at some point if need be, so it makes sense the Ravens would have him available for Sunday.

Huntley, 27, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut, replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster, and he started five games for the team in 2024. He then returned to Cleveland for a brief stint this offseason before being signed to Baltimore’s practice squad once more.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.1