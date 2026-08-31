Ravens Announce Initial 2026 Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed 15 players to their initial 2026 practice squad.

We have made the following additions to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/XJigE5BR1X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2026

They have one vacancy remaining. Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

DL Rayshaun Benny OL Nick Dawkins LB Dominic DeLuca WR Xavier Guillory LB Adisa Isaac LB Carl Jones Jr. OL Gerad Lichtenhan K Jake Moody WR Chris Moore DL David Olajiga DB Amani Oruwariye TE Ty Pezza LB Kaimon Rucker S K’Von Wallace RB Jonathan Ward

Moody, 26, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

He was in the third year of that deal when San Francisco waived him after just one game. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad but was signed to the Commanders’ active roster in November 2025.

Washington then re-signed Moody to a one-year deal this offseason but waived him again in August.

In 2025, Moody appeared in nine games for the 49ers, Bears and Commanders. He made 19 of 23 field goals and 15 of 16 extra point attempts.