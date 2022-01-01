Ravens Announce Six Moves For Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens have made six roster moves for their upcoming game, including signing T David Sharpe to their active roster. The team will also elevate veteran S Tony Jefferson, CB Robert Jackson, and T Jaryd Jones-Smith.

We have placed Daelin Hayes on IR. We have signed OT David Sharpe to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/P6kQt3xQ89 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 1, 2022

In other moves, the team is placing DE Daelin Hayes on injured reserve and CB Mazzi Wilkins on the COVID-19 list.

Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

In 2019, Jefferson appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.