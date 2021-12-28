Ravens Announce Six Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 17.
The full list includes:
- Ravens placed OLB Tyus Bowser and DB Ar’Darius Washington on the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens activated CB Chris Westry from the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens released QB Kenji Bahar from their practice squad.
- Ravens signed C James Murray to their practice squad.
- Ravens released DB Blake Countess from their practice squad.
Bowser, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year $22 million extension with the team in March.
In 2021, Bowser has played in 15 games, recording 51 total tackles, six sacks, four passes defended, and one forced fumble.
