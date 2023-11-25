Ravens Announce Three Moves, Place TE Mark Andrews On IR

The Ravens announced they have officially placed TE Mark Andrews on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, as well as elevated LB Josh Ross and DB Andrew Adams for Week 12.

We have elevated LB Josh Ross and DB Andrew Adams from the practice squad. We have placed TE Mark Andrews on injured reserve. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2023

Andrews, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Andrews has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 43 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns.

We will have more news on Andrews when it becomes available.