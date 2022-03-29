Ravens Announce Three-Year Extension For HC John Harbaugh

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced at the owners meetings this week they have extended HC John Harbaugh‘s contract another three years, per Jamison Hensley.

The team later confirmed the news.

We have signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/IjHt1xRt3Y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 29, 2022

Harbaugh was entering the final year of his deal and the two sides had reportedly been working on this deal. He’s now under contract through the 2025 season.

Harbaugh, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named coach of the year following the 2019 season.

During his 14 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 137–88 (60.9 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012.