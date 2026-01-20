Ravens Block ST Coordinator Chris Horton & Other Assistants From Lateral Moves

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens have blocked ST coordinator Chris Horton from making a lateral move to another team.

Garafolo adds that Baltimore has also blocked a “handful” of other coaches from making lateral moves, noting that assistant STs coach Anthony Levine Sr. and senior ST coach Randy Brown may be retained depending on their next head coaching hire.

It’s an intriguing decision, given that the Ravens are still searching for their next head coach. Should Baltimore bring in a coach who wants his own assistants, Horton could still be a candidate to watch for John Harbaugh‘s staff with the Giants.

Horton, 41, is a former defensive back with the Commanders and Giants. He began his coaching career as UCLA’s quality control assistant in 2012 before becoming the Ravens’ assistant special teams coach in 2014.

Baltimore promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2019.