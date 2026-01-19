Ravens Bringing In Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver For 2nd HC Interview

NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserro reports the Ravens are bringing in Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for a second HC interview on Tuesday.

Weaver is also getting a second interview with the Steelers for their HC opening.

Here’s a list of candidates for the Ravens’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

Candidates:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 18 in passing yards allowed, and No. 26 in rushing yards allowed.