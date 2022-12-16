Ravens Call Up QB Anthony Brown For Week 15

The Baltimore Ravens officially elevated QB Anthony Brown to their active roster for Week 15’s game against the Browns.

Brown will serve as the back to Tyler Huntley on Saturday.

Brown, 24, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April.

Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in one game for the Ravens and completed 3 of 5 pass attempts for 16 yards and no touchdowns.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.