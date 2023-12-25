Ravens Call Up Two For Monday’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have promoted WR Laquon Treadwell and OLB Jeremiah Moon to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

Players can be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times per season and return without having to pass through waivers.

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the 2022 season but was later released.

Treadwell had a stint with the Cardinals before joining the Seahawks practice squad last year and eventually being called up. He joined the Ravens this offseason but was among their final roster cuts headed into the regular season and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Treadwell appeared in six games for the Seahawks and caught six passes for 42 yards and no touchdowns.