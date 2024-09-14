Ravens Call Up Two Players To Active Roster

The Baltimore Ravens announced they are elevating DB Ka’dar Hollman and RB John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 2.

Kelly, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason. The Browns waived Kelly and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Browns recently terminated his contract following their first preseason game. He signed with the Ravens shortly after.

In 2021, Kelly appeared in four games for the Browns and rushed twice for 13 yards. He appeared in one game for the team in 2022 but did not record any statistics.