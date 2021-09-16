Ravens CB Chris Westry Has Torn Meniscus, Team Looking At Signing CB Buster Skrine

According to Jeremy Fowler, Ravens CB Chris Westry has a torn meniscus which will likely keep him out for some time.

With another injury in the secondary, Fowler adds the Ravens are exploring adding veteran CB Buster Skrine.

Skrine just had a workout with Baltimore recently.

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him back in March.

In 2020, Skrine appeared 12 games for the Bears and recorded 66 tackles, three pass deflections, and zero interceptions.

Westry, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2019. He made the active roster as a rookie but was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Westry bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad throughout the year before ultimately signing a futures deal with the Ravens for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Westry has appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles, no interceptions and no pass defenses.