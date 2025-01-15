Ravens Claim WR Diontae Johnson

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens have claimed WR Diontae Johnson off of waivers from the Texans on Wednesday.

Schefter notes this is a procedural move and Johnson won’t be available until after the Super Bowl.

Johnson’s turbulent season continues. He returns to Baltimafter after the Texans became the fourth team in less than 12 months to send him packing.

He wore out his welcome with the Panthers who traded him midseason to the Ravens for peanuts after acquiring him from the Steelers this offseason.

Johnson had the same amount of suspensions (1) as receptions in Baltimore, and frustration over his role led to the Ravens releasing him. The Texans claimed him off waivers and he was marginally more productive, with three catches in two games.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.