Ravens Complete HC Interview With Kliff Kingsbury

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have completed a HC interview with former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ HC vacancy, found in our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewied)

(Interviewied) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on Kingsbury and the Ravens’ HC opening as the news is available.