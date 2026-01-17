Ravens Completed Interview With Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase

The Ravens announced on Saturday that they have completed an interview with Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase for their head coaching position.

Baltimore’s current list of coaching candidates is as follows:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

The Cardinals and the Raiders also have the Rams’ pass game coordinator on their candidate list.

Scheelhaase doesn’t have a lot of experience but is getting a lot of buzz this coaching cycle, and seems like a strong candidate to get at least an offensive coordinator role somewhere.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ HC search as the news is available.