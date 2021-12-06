Ravens Confirm CB Marlon Humphrey Lost For Season With Torn Pec

Ravens HC John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that CB Marlon Humphrey will miss the rest of the season with the injury sustained in Week 13.

Coach Harbaugh confirms Marlon Humphrey will be out for the year. pic.twitter.com/1VGWRJ4BxN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2021

Humphrey is believed to have suffered a torn pec. The good news is he should be ready to return for the 2022 season with that injury.

But it’s yet another crushing injury this season for the Ravens.

Humphrey, 25, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension last year.

Humphrey is set to make base salaries of $10 million and $10.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Humphrey appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and recorded 58 total tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and 13 pass deflections.