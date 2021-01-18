Ravens Cut Four Including QB Robert Griffin III, Sign 11 To Futures Deals

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season and waived QB Robert Griffin III, WR De’Anthony Thomas, CB Davontae Harris and CB Tramon Williams.

Here’s the full list of fugures signings:

Griffin, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Redskins back in 2012. He spent four years in Washington before signing a two-year, $15 million contract that includes $6.75 million guaranteed with the Browns back in 2016.

RGIII was set to make a base salary of $6 million for the 2017 season when the Browns released him. He signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal in 2018 and returned to the team last year on a two-year, $4 million contract.

In 2020, Griffin has appeared in four games for the Ravens and completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 42 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 69 yards.