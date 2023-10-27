Ravens Cut WR Tarik Black From Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens officially cut WR Tarik Black from their practice squad on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Black, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.

New York brought Black on a futures contract for 2022 but ended up releasing him and re-signing him to the practice squad. The Jets cut Black in December and he caught on with the Ravens late in the season.

He re-signed with Baltimore’s practice squad last month.

In 2021, Black appeared in one game and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving.