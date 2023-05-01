Ravens Decline LB Patrick Queen’s Fifth-Year Option

The Baltimore Ravens have declined the fifth-year option on LB Patrick Queen Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The option would have cost the Ravens $12.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season had they picked it up.

The Ravens drafted another linebacker this year, which has led to speculation that Queen could be a trade candidate to watch his summer.

Queen, 24, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Ravens selected him at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen signed a four-year, $12,161,670 rookie contract that includes a $6,404,851 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Ravens to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Queen appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 117 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries and six pass defenses.