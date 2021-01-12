Ravens Designate CB Davontae Harris To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens have designated CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

Other moves from the Ravens include:

Ravens signed OT Jordan Mills and OL Greg Mancz to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

and OL to their practice squad. (NFLTR) Ravens released DT Braxton Hoyett from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Ravens placed G Parker Ehinger on the practice squad injured list.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Ravens to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Harris, 25, was selected in the fifth round in 2018 out of Illinois State by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 contract.

The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason last year with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him this past August and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.

The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers in November before placing him on injured reserve.

In 2020, Harris has appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.