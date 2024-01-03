Ravens Designate DB Ar’Darius Washington To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced they designated DB Ar’Darius Washington to return from injured reserve.

DB @ad_washington24 has been designated for return and returned to practice❗ pic.twitter.com/4M3Ks67zPF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2024

This opens Washington’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Washington, 23, was a two-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2020. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a three-year standard UDFA deal when the Ravens waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being promoted back at the end of the season.

In 2023, Washington has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass deflections.