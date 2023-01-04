Ravens Designate DB Daryl Worley To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens officially designated DB Daryl Worley to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Ravens to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Worley caught on with the Lions practice squad last year but was cut later in the season. He’s been on and off of the Ravens’ roster ever since.

In 2022, Worley has appeared in seven games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles.