Ravens Designate LB Malik Harrison To Return, Waive G/DT Kahlil McKenzie

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve designated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve and waived G/DT Kahlil McKenzie.

Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was shot in the left calf a few weeks ago. He was later placed on injured reserve.

Harrison, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that includes an $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2021, Harrison has appeared in seven games, totaling 22 tackles and two tackles for loss.