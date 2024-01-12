Ravens Designate TE Mark Andrews To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced they’ve designated TE Mark Andrews to return from injured reserve on Friday.

TE @Mandrews_81 has been designated for return and returned to practice‼️ pic.twitter.com/lOnM6pWG3o — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2024

This opens his 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Andrews’ return would have a huge impact on Baltimore’s offense in the playoffs after missing half of the regular season. He’ll have another week to recover to potentially play in the AFC Divisional Round.

Andrews, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season when he agreed to a four-year $56 million deal that included $37.586 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Andrews appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 43 passes for 521 yards and six touchdowns.