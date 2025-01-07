Ravens Designate WR/KR Deonte Harty To Return From IR

Per Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have designated WR/KR Deonte Harty to return from injured reserve.

Harty, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption, signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

He was set to be a restricted free agent before the Saints signed his tender. The team later restructured his deal and he then signed a two-year deal with the Bills in 2023 as an unrestricted free agent.

The Bills opted to release Harty and he caught on with the Saints soon after. He then caught on with Baltimore ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Harty has appeared in five games for the Ravens and returned eight punts for 85 yards. He has also returned four kicks for 98 yards.