Ravens Designated WRs Rashod Bateman & Miles Boykin To Return From IR

The Ravens announced they have designated first-round WR Rashod Bateman and WR Miles Boykin to return from injured reserve.

The Ravens have 21 days to add Bateman and Boykin back to the active roster but they can practice with the team in the meantime.

Bateman, 21, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round on Bateman. Bateman signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Minnesota, Bateman caught 147 passes for 2,395 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns over the course of three years and 31 games.

Boykin, 24, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus.

In 2020, Boykin appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and caught 19 passes for 266 yards (14.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.