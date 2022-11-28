Ravens Designating RB J.K. Dobbins To Return From IR

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced Monday that they will designate RB J.K. Dobbins to return to practice this week.

Dobbins has been on injured reserve, so this will open a three-week window of time for the team to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Dobbins underwent knee surgery last month to remove scar tissue from his previous surgery.

Dobbins, 23, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1,130,858 this season.

In 2022, Dobbins has appeared in four games and recorded 35 rushing attempts for 123 yards (3.5 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with six receptions for 39 yards (6.5 YPC) and one touchdown.