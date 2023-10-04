Ravens Designating RB Keaton Mitchell To Return From IR

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are designating RB Keaton Mitchell to return from injured reserve.

This opens Mitchell’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Mitchell, 21, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina back in April. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and wound up cracking Baltimore’s active roster.

During his college career, Mitchell recorded 463 rushing attempts for 3,027 yards (6.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns, to go along with 60 receptions for 580 yards (9.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.