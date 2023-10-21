Ravens Elevate CB DeAndre Houston-Carson To Active Roster

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve elevated CB DeAndre Houston-Carson to their active roster.

Houston-Carson, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on consecutive one-year deals in the last three offseasons.

Houston-Carson signed on with the Ravens during training camp before joining the Texans soon after. He recently returned to the Ravens.

In 2023, Houston-Carson appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded two tackles.