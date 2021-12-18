Ravens Elevate Four, Place CB Chris Westry On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Saturday that they were placing CB Chris Westry on injured reserve, as well as elevating S Tony Jefferson, T Jaryd Jones-Smith, C Adam Redmond, and CB Robert Jackson.

We have activated five players from the practice squad and placed DB Chris Westry on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Additionally, Special Teams Coach TJ Weist tested positive and will not coach tomorrow. Randy Brown will take over his duties.https://t.co/jqkk5Gnxp3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2021

Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

In 2019, Jefferson appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.