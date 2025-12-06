Ravens Elevated Two Players

The Ravens announced the elevation of S Sanoussi Kane and NT Josh Tupou from the practice squad for their matchup with the Steelers.

Tupou, 31, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2017. He was on and off their roster during his rookie season, but managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018.

Tupou re-signed with Cincinnati on a one-year deal for 2019 and returned to Cincinnati on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.133 million in 2020. However, he opted out of the season due to the pandemic and his contract tolled to 2021.

He re-signed with the Bengals again in March 2022 and played with the team through the 2023 season. Later, he caught on with the Ravens but did not make their final roster and was on and off the practice squad.

In 2025, Tupou has appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles.