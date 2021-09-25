Ravens Elevating Four Players

The Baltimore Ravens are elevating four players to their active roster for Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who are being elevated includes:

Smith, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2009. After seven years in Cincinnati, Smith signed on with the Vikings in 2016 but lasted just a year in Minnesota.

Smith later returned to the Bengals on a one-year, $3.25 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Cardinals in 2018. Smith returned to Bengals in 2018 but was cut loose last November.

The Ravens signed Smith shortly after and re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2020. However, he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Baltimore released Smith a few weeks ago before re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2019, Smith appeared in six games for the Bengals and made five starts. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 65 offensive tackle out of 73 qualifying players at the time of his release.

Bynes, 31, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2011. He spent just over three years in Baltimore before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Detroit signed Bynes to a two-year, $1.81 million contract in 2015. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year contract in 2017 and brought him back for the 2018 season.

From there, Bynes signed on with the Ravens before joining the Bengals for the 2020 season. He caught on with the Panthers briefly during camp but was released during final cuts. Bynes then joined the Ravens practice squad in September of 2021.

In 2020, Bynes appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 99 tackles, one sack, a fumbler recovery, and two pass deflections.