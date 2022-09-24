Ravens Elevating LB Brandon Copeland & WR Raleigh Webb

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they are elevating veteran LB Brandon Copeland and WR Raleigh Webb to their active roster for Week 3.

Copeland, 31, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was waived and later caught on with the Titans during his rookie season.

After a year in Tennessee, Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Lions and returned to Detroit on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract the following year. The Jets signed Copeland to a contract in 2018 and he returned to New York in 2019 on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

The Patriots signed Copeland to a one-year contract and the following offseason he signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Atlanta.

In 2021, Copeland appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 39 total tackles.