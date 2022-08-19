Ravens Expected To Sign WR Demarcus Robinson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are expected to sign WR Demarcus Robinson to a contract on Friday.

Robinson, 27, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs have brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the offseason but was cut loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 264 yards receiving and three touchdowns.